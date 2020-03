BRIEF-Rebosis Property Fund Says It Has Implemented Domestic & International Travel Restrictions

March 18 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: REB - REA - VOLUNTARY UPDATE – COVID-19

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND - HAVE IMPLEMENTED DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & REMOTE WORKING POLICIES WHERE APPLICABLE ACROSS ALL OPERATIONS

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED A 5-TIER RESPONSE PLAN FOR OUR SHOPPING CENTRES, DEPENDENT ON SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - "REBOSIS REALIZES THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS A SERIOUS AND FLUID MATTER"