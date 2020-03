BRIEF-Rebosis Property Intends Interim Results To Be Based On Independent Valuations

March 17 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* UPDATE ON VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING REBOSIS’ PROPERTY PORTFOLIO VALUATIONS

* INTENDED HY RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED ON OR ABOUT 25 MAY UNLESS THERE ARE FURTHER DISRUPTIONS AS RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* APPOINT NEW INDEPENDENT VALUERS OF INTERNATIONAL STANDING TO PERFORM INDEPENDENT VALUATIONS ON PROPERTY PORTFOLIOS

* INTENTION THAT CO'S INTERIM RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 FEBRUARY WILL BE BASED ON INDEPENDENT VALUATIONS