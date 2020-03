BRIEF-Rebosis Property Says All Stores At Shopping Centres In Its Portfolio Are Closed

March 27 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: REB - REA - FURTHER VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP OPERATIONS

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - SUCCESSFULLY MANAGED TO EXTEND ALL EXPIRING DEBT FACILITIES TO END OF AUGUST 2020

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - ALL STORES AT SHOPPING CENTRES IN COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO ARE CLOSED,

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - CONTINUES TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS IN NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS IN CURRENT KNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LTD - IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO PREDICT OR QUANTIFY BUSINESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS SHOULD LOCKDOWN PERIOD EXTEND FURTHER

* REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND - INTERIM RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON OR ABOUT 25 MAY 2020 UNLESS FURTHER DISRUPTIONS OCCUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: