April 8 (Reuters) - Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FORMALISED PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL AGREEMENT TO CONDUCT FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY OF COMPOUND RECCE 327 IN 40 HEALTHY SUBJECTS

* FIRST PATIENTS IN THIS STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO BE DOSED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* PHASE I TRIAL AGREEMENT WITH LEADING CLINICAL RESEARCH ORGANIZATION PAREXEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: