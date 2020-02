Feb 6 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM ANNOUNCES THAT CONSORT MEDICAL APPLIES FOR DELISTING

* RECIPHARM - CONSORT TO APPLY TO UK LISTING AUTHORITY AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE REQUESTING CANCELLATION OF LISTING OF CONSORT SHARES

* ANY REMAINING CONSORT SHAREHOLDERS WILL BECOME MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN A PRIVATELY CONTROLLED LIMITED COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: