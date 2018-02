Feb 26 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL):

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAVE RECIPHARM

* CFO HENRIK STENQVIST HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION

* ‍HENRIK STENQVIST WILL SERVE AS CFO UNTIL LATER IN SPRING.​

* SEARCH PROCESS HAS COMMENCED TO APPOINT A NEW CFO.