April 27 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL):

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 250 MILLION VERSUS SEK 159 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.51 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO SEK 120 MILLION (46) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)