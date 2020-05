BRIEF-Recipharm Q1 EBITDA Up At SEK 431 Million

May 7 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* PUBLISHES ITS INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 431 MILLION VERSUS SEK 291 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.59 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AFTER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY ISSUES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 2.5 BILLION, LEVERAGE WILL AGAIN BE AT AN ACCEPTABLE LEVEL

* LONG-TERM PROSPECTS REMAIN UNCHANGED.

* IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM, LIKE MOST ACROSS INDUSTRY AND WIDER, WE FACE SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY