Feb 20 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM AB PUBLISHES REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS SEK 1.60 (1.25) PER SHARE

* Q4 EBITDA SEK 367 MILLION VERSUS SEK 280 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,981 MILLION (1,739)

* DEVELOPMENT & TECHNOLOGY PROFIT WAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY A LESS FAVOURABLE PRODUCT MIX AND CERTAIN STOCK SITUATIONS

* EBITDA WAS IMPACTED BY POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE ONE-TIME EFFECTS, WITH A POSITIVE NET OF CLOSE TO SEK 10 MILLION.