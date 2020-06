June 25 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF THE OVERSUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED AND CO RECEIVES PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO ABOUT SEK 2,017 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF COSTS RELATED TO RIGHTS ISSUE