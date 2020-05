BRIEF-Recipharm Secures Supply Of Drug Substance And Commences Manufacture Of Chloroquine Phosphate

May 7 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM SECURES SUPPLY OF DRUG SUBSTANCE AND COMMENCES MANUFACTURE OF CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE

* MOVE COMES FOLLOWING REPORTS THAT CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE MAY BE PART OF THERAPY FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS.

* IN ADDITION TO MANUFACTURING KLOROKINFOSFAT RPH PHARMA, RECIPHARM HAS ALSO INITIATED DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW PRODUCT WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AS API.

* PUT SUBSTANTIAL FOCUS ON HAVING STOCK AVAILABLE IN EVENT THAT DEMAND INCREASES UPON POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA AND NEW GUIDELINES.