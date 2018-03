March 5 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL):

* RECIPHARM AND ALTUS FORMULATION COLLABORATE TO OFFER NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES FOR VALUE ADDED MEDICINES

* ‍HAS SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ALTUS FORMULATION INC​

* ‍ WILL CO-DEVELOP NEW VALUE ADDED MEDICINES FOR ITS CUSTOMERS UTILISING ALTUS' PATENTED INTELLITAB™ AND FLEXITAB™ DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES.​