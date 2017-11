BRIEF-Recipharm to end operations in two facilities in Sweden

Nov 9 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL):

* RECIPHARM TO END OPERATIONS IN TWO FACILITIES IN SWEDEN

* ‍TO START A PROCESS WITH INTENTION OF DISCONTINUING ACTIVITIES BOTH IN STOCKHOLM AND HÖGANÄS.​

* ‍WILL EXPLORE OPPORTUNITY TO CLOSE FACILITIES DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019​

* SAYS ‍WILL EVALUATE DIFFERENT OPTIONS FOR FACILITY SUCH AS DIVESTMENT OF MANUFACTURING SITE​

* ‍FINAL DECISION REGARDING DISCONTINUED MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN STOCKHOLM AND HÖGANÄS TO BE MADE BEFORE END-2017

* ‍CLOSURE AFFECTS APPROXIMATELY 225 OF SWEDISH EMPLOYEES​

* ‍ESTIMATED NON-RECURRING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH DECISION TO DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CHARGED TO Q4​

