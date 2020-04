BRIEF-Recipharm's Board Of Directors Decides To Withdraw Dividend Proposal

April 8 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES TO WITHDRAW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF SEK 1.60 PER SHARE

* RECIPHARM - DECISION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A CHANGE IN RECIPHARM’S LONG-TERM DIVIDEND POLICY OR FUTURE AMBITIONS FOR DIVIDEND

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - DECISION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A CHANGE IN RECIPHARM'S LONG-TERM DIVIDEND POLICY OR FUTURE AMBITIONS FOR DIVIDEND