BRIEF-Recipharm's Proprietary Molecule Erdosteine To Be Tested As Part Of COVID-19 Treatment

April 8 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* RECIPHARM’S PROPRIETARY MOLECULE ERDOSTEINE TO BE TESTED AS PART OF COVID-19 TREATMENT

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - ERDOSTEINE WILL BE TESTED IN A CLINICAL STUDY AS AN ADD-ON TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - ERDOSTEINE WILL BE TESTED IN A CLINICAL STUDY AS AN ADD-ON TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS.

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - THERE IS ALREADY SOME RATIONALE THAT MUCOLYTIC DRUGS COULD BE PART OF TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)