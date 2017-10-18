BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says health unit to have sales of around 7.5 billion pounds, with hygiene/home sales around 5 billion

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says too early to discuss 2018 forecast

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says both business units to have marketing directors and has announced executive line-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)