BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 18, 2017 / 7:01 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says health unit to have sales of around 7.5 billion pounds, with hygiene/home sales around 5 billion

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says too early to discuss 2018 forecast

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says both business units to have marketing directors and has announced executive line-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
