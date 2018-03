March 21 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

* CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY

* RECKITT BENCKISER - ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE Further company coverage: