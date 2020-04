BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser Posts Record Sales On Disinfectant Boom

April 30 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC:

* RECKITT BENCKISER GP - Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* RECKITT - QTRLY REVENUE 3,544 MILLION STG VERSUS 3,157 MILLION STG AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* RECKITT QTRLY HYGIENE LFL GROWTH OF +12.8%

* RECKITT - OUTLOOK FOR BALANCE OF 2020 REMAINS UNCERTAIN, WITH SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 CHALLENGES ACROSS OUR MARKETS

* RECKITT QTRLY HEALTH LFL GROWTH OF +13.6%

* RECKITT - SEEN STRONG DEMAND, PARTICULARLY IN MARCH, APRIL BUT SPLIT BETWEEN DEFENSIVE BUYING AND HIGHER LEVELS OF UNDERLYING CONSUMPTION UNCLEAR.

* RECKITT - IMPROVED PENETRATION AND USAGE, PARTICULARLY FOR PRODUCTS LIKE DETTOL AND LYSOL, MAY WELL SUSTAIN,

* RECKITT - ACCELERATING DEMAND FOR DETTOL PRODUCTS THROUGH QUARTER

* RECKITT - WILL LIKELY SEE SOME UNWINDING OF ‘PANTRY LOAD’ AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH CRISIS

* RECKITT - DETTOL GREW STRONGLY IN BOTH DEVELOPED AND EMERGING MARKETS, LED BY COVID-19 DEMAND

* RECKITT - DUREX SAW MODEST DECLINES AS ‘STAY AT HOME’ EFFECTS IMPACTED DEMAND IN BOTH EUROPE AND DEVELOPING MARKETS IN MARCH

* RECKITT - STRONG DEMAND IN Q1 FOR DETTOL, LYSOL, MUCINEX, NUROFEN AND VMS

* RECKITT - REVENUE FROM E-COMMERCE ACTIVITIES UP STRONGLY IN QUARTER

* RECKITT - EXPECT TO INCUR HIGHER OPERATING COSTS, PARTICULARLY IN OUR SUPPLY CHAIN

* RECKITT - OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINED MID-SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND MID 20'S MARGIN BY 2025 REMAINS UNCHANGED