BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser Q1 Revenue Up 23 Pct at 3.11 Bln Stg

April 20 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC:

* Q1 REVENUE GROWTH OF +23% ON A REPORTED BASIS

* Q1 TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES +2 PERCENT

* ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR NET REVENUE TARGET OF +13-14% (TOTAL CONSTANT), IMPLYING +2%-3% LFL

* Q1 HEALTH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES +1% PERCENT

* Q1 DVM LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF +4% PERCENT

* MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION PERFORMANCE CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL WITH PROFORMA GROWTH +6% FOR Q1

* Q1 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF +6%

* “SOLID START OVERALL IN Q1, OPERATING UNDER OUR NEW ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE”

* Q1 EUROPE/ ANZ LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF -1%

* RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE”

* SAW CONTINUED CHALLENGING CONDITIONS IN BOTH MIDDLE EAST AND ASEAN MARKETS IN Q1