BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser Says Targeting 13-14 Pct Total Revenue Growth For 2018 ​

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 97.7 PENCE PER SHARE

* FY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ROSE 10 PERCENT TO 316.9 PENCE

* FY ‍TOTAL OPERATIONS (INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS) ADJ DILUTED EPS OF 324.6 PENCE ​

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 164.3 PENCE PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE 11.51 BILLION STG

* Q4 NET REVENUE ‍3,289 MILLION POUNDS, +25%​

* ‍+2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET REVENUE GROWTH IN Q4​

* ‍FY FLAT LFL NET REVENUE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE​

* ‍FY TOTAL GROUP ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF -70BPS TO 27.1%​

* FY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ‍2,253 MILLION POUNDS, +10%​

* ‍FY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF 867.9P​

* ‍FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF £2,129M IN FY ​

* ‍FOR 2018 TARGETING +13-14% TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH​

* “‍WHILST 2018 WILL SEE SOME SPECIFIC FACTORS IMPACTING MARGIN, REITERATE MEDIUM-TERM TARGET OF MODERATE OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION​”

* ON ‍MJN COST SYNERGIES, EXPECTING TO ACHIEVE IN REGION OF $300M IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS BY END OF THIRD FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP

* ‍FOR 2018, EXPECT MJN COST SYNERGIES TO SLIGHTLY EXCEED ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH NEW BUS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: