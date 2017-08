June 22 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* Unit priced offering of $7.75 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes in four tranches

* Floating rate notes, 2022 fixed rate notes, 2024 fixed rate notes, 2027 fixed rate notes offered at 100 pct, 99.91 pct, 99.89 pct, 99.7 pct respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: