BRIEF-Reckitt Looks To Up Capacity Of Disinfectants, Sanitisers, Soaps In 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC:

* RECKITT BENCKISER - ANNOUNCING LAUNCH OF THE RB FIGHT FOR ACCESS FUND TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO HEALTH, HYGIENE AND NUTRITION FOR ALL

* RECKITT - RB COMMITS TO RINGFENCE ANNUAL INVESTMENT OF 1% ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO ADDRESS IMPROVED ACCESS TO HEALTH, HYGIENE AND NUTRITION

* RECKITT - MOBILISED AN ADDITIONAL £32 MILLION AS PART OF RB FIGHT FOR ACCESS FUND TO ADDRESS FIGHT AGAINST SPREAD OF COVID-19

* RECKITT - IN 2020, EXAMINING FURTHER INVESTMENTS TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF CRITICAL PRODUCTS SUCH AS DISINFECTANTS, SANITISERS, SOAPS, SURFACE CLEANERS