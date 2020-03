BRIEF-Reckitt Says Not Aware Of Evidence Ibuprofen Impacts Covid-19 Patients

March 16 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC:

* RECKITT -AWARE OF SOCIAL MEDIA IN FRANCE CONCERNS ON USE OF STEROIDS & NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY PRODUCTS FOR ALLEVIATION OF COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

* RECKITT - NOT AWARE OF ANY EVIDENCE THAT IBUPROFEN ADVERSELY IMPACTS OUTCOME IN PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 INFECTION

* RECKITT - NEITHER RECEIVED NEW SAFETY INFORMATION NOR BEEN INVOLVED IN EVALUATION OF ANY ADVERSE EVENTS REGARDING USE OF IBUPROFEN IN COVID-19