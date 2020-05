BRIEF-Reclaims Global Says Covid-19 Will Have Negative Impact On HY Results

May 6 (Reuters) - Reclaims Global Ltd:

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL LTD - COVID-19 WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON HY RESULTS IN TERMS OF CONSOL EARNINGS PER SHARE

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL-GROUP’S OPERATIONS WILL BE CEASED ENTIRELY DURING 7 APRIL TO 1 JUNE

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL LTD - CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL LTD - EXPECTING LONGER COLLECTION PERIOD OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL - MOA BETWEEN MALAYSIAN PALM OIL BOARD & UNIT DELAYED

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL - MOA BETWEEN MALAYSIAN PALM OIL BOARD & UNIT DELAYED

* RECLAIMS GLOBAL - MOA DELAYED AS PLAN OF IMPORTING PRE-FACTORY MACHINERIES FROM CHINA DELAYED TO MAY-END