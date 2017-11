Nov 20 (Reuters) - RECM & CALIBRE LTD

* HY ‍HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 52 CENTS​

* ‍AT 30 SEPT, CO'S NAV PER SHARE (ORDINARY AND PARTICIPATING PREFERENCE) CAME TO R27,86​