March 27 (Reuters) - RECM & CALIBRE LTD:

* INCREASED ITS EXPOSURE TO JSE-LISTED SHARES IN ASTORIA INVESTMENTS, VIA ITS SUBSIDIARY, LIVINGSTONE INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY

* ‍LIVINGSTONE OWNS 35 126 516 SHARES IN ASTORIA, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 28.56% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ASTORIA​