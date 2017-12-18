FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-RECOMM says capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin, to buy stake in unit of Hikari Tsushin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - RECOMM Co Ltd :

* Says the company formed a capital and business alliance with Hikari Tsushin Inc, on Dec. 18

* Two entities will cooperate on sale business of LED illumination and commercial air conditioner

* Co plans to buy 51 percent stake in Hikari Tsushin’s unit at 515 million yen, on Jan. 31, 2018

* Co will issue 30,000 units of options (3 million shares) to Hikari Tsushin, base on the premise of acquisition of stake in the Hikari Tsushin’s unit

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zHdXsd ; goo.gl/kvhDBk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

