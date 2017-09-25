FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recon announces new contracts for oil and gas internet of things production projects
September 25, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Recon announces new contracts for oil and gas internet of things production projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Recon Technology Ltd

* Recon announces new contracts for oil and gas internet of things production projects for PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company

* Recon Technology Ltd - Company has won several contracts totaling approximately RMB 6.1 million, or approximately USD 0.9 million

* Recon Technology Ltd - Recon expects to complete its work on projects by December 31, 2017, and anticipates reporting relevant revenues in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

