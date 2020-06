June 26 (Reuters) - Recon Technology Ltd:

* RECON TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $2.1 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD SAYS UNDER TERMS OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO SELL 1.68 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* RECON TECHNOLOGY - IN CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT, CO AGREED TO ISSUE UNREGISTERED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 1.68 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: