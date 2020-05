BRIEF-ReconAfrica Says Continuing Operational Planning For Drilling Of First Well In Namibia In Q4 2020

May 26 (Reuters) - Reconnaissance Energy (Africa) Ltd :

* RECONAFRICA OPERATIONS UPDATE DURING COVID-19

* RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY (AFRICA) LTD - OPERATIONS REPORT IS TO ANNOUNCE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES, PLANS ARISING FROM CHANGES TO RESTRICTIONS IN NAMIBIA

* RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY (AFRICA) - IN ANTICIPATION RESTRICTIONS BE LIFTED, CONTINUING OPERATIONAL PLANNING FOR DRILLING OF FIRST WELL IN NAMIBIA IN Q4

* RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY (AFRICA) -RECENTLY, CO'S PERSONNEL RETURNED TO KAVANGO BASIN REGION FOR SITE PREPARATIONS AT TWO OF SELECTED DRILLING LOCATIONS