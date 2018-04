April 20 (Reuters) - Record PLC:

* RECORD PLC - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT EQUIVALENTS (“AUME”) AS AT 31 ST MARCH 2018 TOTALLED $62.2 BILLION (31 ST DECEMBER 2017: $63.9 BILLION).

* RECORD PLC - AUME EXPRESSED IN STERLING AS AT 31 ST MARCH 2018 TOTALLED £44.3 BILLION (31 ST DECEMBER 2017: £47.3 BILLION