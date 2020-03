March 9 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED THE PLACING ON THE MARKET OF ISTURISA

* DRUG TO BE AVAILABLE ON THE US MARKET EITHER ON Q2 OR Q3 2020

* FDA DECISION ALSO CONFIRMS THE ORPHAN STATUS OF ISTURISA PROVIDI NG 7 YEARS OF MARKET EXCLUSIVITY

* ISTURISA IS A CORTISOL SYNTHESIS INHIBITOR FOR PATIENTS WITH CUSHING’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)