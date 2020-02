Feb 14 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 544.0 MILLION, UP 9.0% YEAR/YEAR

* SEES IN 2020 FURTHER GROWTH OF REVENUES AND EBITDA IN LINE WITH THREE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)