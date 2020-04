April 29 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 429.2 MILLION

* REVENUE INCLUDES ABOUT EUR 20 MILLION ADVANCE PURCHASES FROM WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES TO DEAL WITH THE EMERGENCY FROM COVID-19

* ADVANCE PURCHASES EXPECTED TO BE REABSORBED IN Q2