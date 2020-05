May 7 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 429.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EBITDA € 172.9 MILLION, +20.1% YEAR/YEAR

* EXPECTS EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE IN LINE WITH THE LOWER LIMIT OF THE TARGET RANGES ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)