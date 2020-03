BRIEF-Recordati Says Alfredo Altavilla To Replace Flemming Ørnskov As Chairman, Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.52 Per Share

March 18 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.52 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, GIVEN COMPLEX AND CONSTANTLY EVOLVING SITUATION, NO FUTURE IMPACTS ARE CURRENTLY FORESEEABLE

* OUTLOOK, GROUP CONSOLIDATED SALES DURING THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBER FLEMMING ØRNSKOV RESIGNES DUE TO INCREASE OF PROFESSIONAL COMMITMENTS

* ALFREDO ALTAVILLA APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SEES IN 2020 EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 580 MILLION AND EUR 590 MILLION

* SEES IN 2020 OPERATING NET PROFIT BETWEEN EUR 490 MILLION AND EUR 500 MILLION

* SEES IN 2020 NET PROFIT BETWEEN EUR 360 MILLION AND EUR 370 MILLION

* SEES IN 2020 REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 1.55 BILLION AND EUR 1.58 BILLION