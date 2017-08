June 16 (Reuters) - RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:

* SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MIMETECH FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF A LOW MOLECULAR WEIGHT PEPTIDOMIMETIC OF HUMAN NERVE GROWTH FACTOR (NGF) FOR TREATMENT OF NEUROTROPHIC KERATITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)