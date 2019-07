BRIEF-Recordati To Acquire Worldwide Rights To Signifor And Osilodrostat (LCI699)

July 12 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* RECORDATI TO ACQUIRE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO SIGNIFOR® AND OSILODROSTAT (LCI699)

* RECORDATI - ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR ACQUISITION OF WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO SIGNIFOR AND SIGNIFOR LAR

* RECORDATI - AGREEMENT ALSO COVERS ACQUISITION OF WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO OSILODROSTAT (LCI699)

* RECORDATI - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION A CONSIDERATION OF $390 MILLION WILL BE DUE TO NOVARTIS

* RECORDATI - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOVARTIS WILL SUPPLY SIGNIFOR AND OSILODROSTAT (LCI699) PRODUCTS TO RECORDATI FOR A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD