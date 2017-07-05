FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Recro Pharma acquires Novel Neuromuscular blocking agents

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma acquires Novel Neuromuscular blocking agents

* Says ‍under terms of agreement, Recro Pharma will pay Cornell a six figure initial up-front fee​

* Recro Pharma - ‍cornell entitled to receive additional milestone payments in millions per each acquired candidate upon achievement of certain U.S., EU regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

