Oct 5 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc:

* RECRO PHARMA ANNOUNCES PDUFA DATE FOR IV MELOXICAM 30MG

* RECRO PHARMA - U.S. FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF MAY 26, 2018 FOR ITS DECISION ON NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR INTRAVENOUS (IV) MELOXICAM 30MG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: