Feb 27 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc:

* RECRO PHARMA REPORTS YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* RECRO PHARMA INC - FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE GENERATED FROM ITS CDMO DIVISION TO BE APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION

* RECRO PHARMA INC - IV MELOXICAM NDA SUBMITTED AND PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR MAY 26, 2018