May 9 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc:

* RECRO PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 REVENUE $19.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $17.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE