March 4 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $97 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* RECRO PHARMA - SEES FY 2020 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF $21.3-$25.3 MILLION

* RECRO PHARMA - SEES FY 2020 OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $27.3-$30.3 MILLION