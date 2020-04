BRIEF-Recticel Says Its Q1 Combined Sales Decreased By 6.2%

April 28 (Reuters) - Recticel NV:

* Q1 COMBINED SALES DECREASED BY 6.2%

* RECTICEL WILL PROVIDE ITS REVISED GUIDANCE FOR YEAR 2020 AT OCCASION OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 28 AUGUST 2020

* TRADING UPDATE FOR 1ST QUARTER 2020

* END-Q1 TOTAL COMBINED NET FINANCIAL DEBT: EUR 246.9 MILLION, INCLUDING IMPACT OF IFRS 16 (31 DECEMBER 2019: EUR 227.5 MILLION; 30 MARCH 2019: EUR 251.6 MILLION)

* IN CHINA, WE OBSERVE A GRADUAL RECOVERY TO PRE-CRISIS LEVELS, WHICH GIVES SOME CONFIDENCE FOR FUTURE EVOLUTION IN EUROPE - CEO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WHILE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES AND PROFITABILITY WILL BE SIGNIFICANT THIS YEAR, RECTICEL STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WILL ALLOW TO PASS THROUGH THIS CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)