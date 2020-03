BRIEF-Recticel Withdraws FY 2020 Outlook In Response To Covid-19

March 27 (Reuters) - Recticel NV:

* WITHDRAWAL OF FULL-YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON 28 FEBRUARY 2020

* PRIORITY GIVEN TO ENSURING SAFE WORKING CONDITIONS AND PRESERVING GROUP LIQUIDITY

* WITHDRAWAL A FULL YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASE

* IN RESPONSE TO THIS UNPRECEDENTED ENVIRONMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS REDUCED TO THE MINIMUM, AND ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PROJECTS HAVE BEEN PUT ON HOLD

* TOP MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION IS TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 30% AS A TOKEN OF SOLIDARITY

* GROUP LIQUIDITY ENSURED BY THE AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES, WITH HEADROOM OF MORE THAN EUR 150 MILLION DRAWABLE AT SHORT NOTICE