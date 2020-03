March 18 (Reuters) - Rectifier Technologies Ltd:

* EXPECT BUSINESS TO REMAIN IN OPERATION BUT WILL MANAGE UNAVOIDABLE DISRUPTIONS

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* BUSINESS IN MELBOURNE AND SINGAPORE WILL OPERATE AS USUAL

* TEMPORARY DELAYS ON DELIVERIES MAY HAPPEN DUE TO RESTRICTION IN MALAYSIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: