May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* RECURRENT ENERGY SECURES FINANCING AND TAX EQUITY INVESTMENT FOR NORTH CAROLINA PROJECT FROM PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP AND U.S. BANK

* RECURRENT ENERGY - PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MILLION DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT