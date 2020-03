BRIEF-Recylex Reports On Coronavirus Impact On Its Business

March 25 (Reuters) - Recylex SA:

* REG-INFORMATION REGARDING THE IMPACT OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* SCHEDULED MAJOR MAINTENANCE SHUTDOWN OF WESER-METALL GMBH’S SMELTER HAS TO BE POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

* DUE TO GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS TO CONTAIN SARS-COV-2 PANDEMIC, ONGOING ASSET DISPOSALS PROJECTS COULD TAKE LONGER

* WESER-METALL GMBH HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE PRODUCTION FROM THURSDAY MARCH 26TH, 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GROUP STOPS ITS PURCHASING OF USED LEAD-ACID BATTERIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GERMAN SUB-GROUP HAS OBTAINED EXTENSION OF TIMETABLE FOR DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS FINANCIAL PARTNERS AIMING AT RESTRUCTURING ITS DEBT UNTIL MAY 31ST, 2020

* REHABILITATION WORKS AT L’ESTAQUE SITE HAD TO BE PUT ON HOLD

* GIVEN CURRENT SITUATION AND MEASURES TAKEN, GROUP IS CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING ITS CASH SITUATION VERY CAREFULLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)