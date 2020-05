BRIEF-Recylex's German Subgroup Applies For Protective Shield Procedures

May 14 (Reuters) - Recylex SA:

* WESER-METALL GMBH, HARZ-METALL GMBH, NORZINCO GMBH AND PPM PURE METALS GMBH HAVE EACH APPLIED FOR PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEDURES

* RECYLEX S.A. IS ASSESSING CONSEQUENCES OF THIS DEVELOPMENT ON ITS ACTIVITIES

* FRENCH COMPANIES OF RECYLEX GROUP ARE NOT IN SCOPE OF THESE GERMAN PROCEDURES

* AS OF MAY 13 RECYLEX S.A.’S DEBT AMOUNTED TO EUR 52.8 MILLION

* RECYLEX’S NET CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO €8.5 MILLION AS OF MAY 13

* AS A SECOND EFFECT, AS FROM DECISION OF GERMAN COURT (WHICH SHOULD BE ISSUED VERY SOON), RECYLEX S.A. WILL LOSE IMMEDIATELY CONTROL OF GERMAN ENTITIES

* TRADING OF RECYLEX SHARES TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO IS IN A POSITION TO COMMUNICATE ON ITS SITUATION, CAPACITY TO PURSUE ITS ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)