March 17 (Reuters) - Red Dev Studio SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT DOES NOT SEE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON CO’S ONGOING OPERATIONS

* SINCE END OF 2019 CO HAS BEEN OPERATING MOSTLY ON WORK FROM HOME BASIS AND IS MAINTAINING STAFFING LEVELS SINCE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CURRENTLY SEES NO IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON GAME PUBLICATION SCHEDULE